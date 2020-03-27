State has 3,026 confirmed coronavirus cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 488 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 8 deaths. Approximately 86 percent of fatalities are among patients 60 and older.

Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases. IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to 99 years.

Confirmed cases by race

• White - 39 percent

• Black - 28 percent

• Left blank - 20 percent

• Other - 9 percent

• Asian - 4 percent

Confirmed cases by ethnicity

• Not Hispanic or Latino - 60 percent

• Left blank - 33 percent

• Hispanic or Latino - 7 percent

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data is provisional and will change.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter