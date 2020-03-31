State health officials: 26 more deaths, 937 new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 937 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90sDuPage County: 2 females 70sKane County: 1 male 80sLake County: 1 female 60s

McLean County: 1 male 70sMorgan County: 1 male 80sSt. Clair County: 1 female 30sWill County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80

Ford and Ogle counties are now reporting cases. IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to 99 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data is provisional and will change.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter