Health officials announce 163 new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 163 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including the death of a Cook County woman in her 70s. Three additional counties are reporting cases; Adams, Christian, and McLean.

IDPH is reporting a total of 585 cases in 25 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments, which will have the most up-to-date information.

As the number of COVID-19 cases being reported continues to rise significantly each day, the state of Illinois is working to increase testing capacity by working with Illinois hospitals to implement testing within their facilities.

Additionally, the state is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Walmart, and Walgreens to set up drive-through testing sites in the hardest-hit areas of the state.

These facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.

Hospital capacity is another area officials are focusing on by identifying resources and ways to increase hospital bed capacity in Illinois to treat those who contract the novel coronavirus. The state has been working with other jurisdictions and businesses to re-open recently closed hospitals. We are currently doing assessments at four hospitals in Illinois to determine the current condition of the facility, medical resources available, staffing levels, and what else is needed to open these facilities in order to provide medical care for individuals with COVID-19.

We are finalizing these plans now and hope to announce more in the coming days.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

