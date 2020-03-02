State health officials announce possible new COVID-19 case

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health announced Monday that a fourth Illinois patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests conducted in Illinois resulted in presumptive positives for COVID-19. The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab. The individual is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case – a man in his 70s. This fourth case is quarantined at home and is complying with health officials. Both cases are reported to be in good condition.

Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission. Public health officials will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has requested hospitals across the state implement additional testing to improve surveillance for COVID-19. Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing and Pritzker announced two more IDPH labs in central and southern Illinois that will be able to test specimens this week.

Illinois’ previously confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and both patients made a full recovery.

Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Right now, the virus has not been found to be spreading widely in the United States, and the risk to the general public remains low. Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick.

For more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931, email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV, or visit http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter