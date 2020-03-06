State launches LetsTalkCannabis.com

The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the launch of a statewide public awareness campaign and website that provide go-to resources for health and safety information about legal cannabis use in Illinois.

The website, LetsTalkCannabisIL.com, includes key information about legal cannabis use, along with resources regarding use. It provides health information for specific audiences, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, adults, parents and teenagers. A statewide social, digital and radio advertisement campaign will accompany the website. Downloadable fact sheets can be found on the site and can be shared by community partners or anyone interested in learning about safe and legal use.

“Bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market was one of the most important things we wanted to accomplish when legalizing adult-use cannabis,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Our focus of the Let’s Talk Cannabis Illinois campaign and website is to provide a trusted source for safety and health information where all residents can go to get their questions answered on safer cannabis use.”

The news of the website launch comes in conjunction with the recent legalization of non-medical cannabis for residents of Illinois 21 and older. Illinois is the first state to pass legislation around non-medical use of cannabis and has joined 10 other states in legalization. The new law outlines specific guidelines regarding the possession and consumption of non-medical cannabis use.

“It is extremely important that everyone knows the health implications of using cannabis,” IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said. “Our goal with the campaign is to provide clear and objective information to as many Illinois residents as we can. Because the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act built in funding for prevention and recovery services, IDHS will be able to expand awareness about safer use of cannabis and expand services for those with substance use disorders.”

IDHS Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery partnered with Prevention First, an Illinois-based nonprofit that provides substance use prevention services, and Rescue, an award-winning agency that has developed similar campaigns for California and Vermont and is well-known for developing public awareness campaigns, to launch the website.

