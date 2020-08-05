State launches mental health initiatives

Illinois Department of Human Services

The Illinois Department of Human Services announced three new mental health programs designed to provide additional support for Illinois residents. These new resources will be provided by community organizations through the Living Room Program, Transitional Living Centers and the Transitional Community Care and Support Programs.

"We are excited to strengthen the array of transitional services funded through the Division of Mental Health," IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said. "The purpose of this initiative is to provide additional support to individuals who might otherwise return to higher levels of mental health care."

To achieve successful transition of individuals leaving the IDHS state-operated psychiatric hospitals, IDHS is contracting with community mental health centers and non-traditional service providers to develop capacity and to deliver clinical services and non-traditional supports. The initiatives include:

Living Room Program

This program is for those in need of services and supports designed to divert crises and break the cycle of psychiatric hospitalization. The program provides a safe, inviting, home-like atmosphere where individuals can calmly process a crisis event, as well as learn and apply wellness strategies to prevent future crises. It is staffed by recovery support specialists. Individuals seeking services are screened for safety by qualified mental health professionals upon entry and exit. Individuals experiencing psychiatric crises may self-refer or may be referred by police, fire, emergency departments, or other organizations with which an individual experiencing such a crisis may come into contact.

Transitional Living Centers

These centers are a housing resource for individuals who have mental illnesses and need a place to stay while they work with a community mental health center to find permanent housing. Priority is given to individuals who are ready for discharge from an state-operated psychiatric hospital, but need housing. This is not residential treatment, but truly housing, with services and supports being provided through traditional avenues.

Transitional Community Care and Support Programs

Eligible individuals are those who are in a state-operated psychiatric hospital and preparing to be discharged. The hallmark of the program is the development of engagement specialists who work in recovery support specialist roles within community mental health centers and who will be coming to state-operated psychiatric hospitals for face-to-face engagement with individuals while they are hospitalized. This will facilitate linkage and establish a trusting relationship with a provider of community-based services for state-operated psychiatric hospital patients during their inpatient stay. The program will include funding for non-traditional supports, such as cellphones, food, clothing, transportation, and other resources necessary for individuals to succeed as they transition to communities. In addition, agencies will provide clinical consultation to the state-operated psychiatric hospital treatment team during treatment and discharge planning to ensure treatment needs are anticipated and addressed prior to discharge.

