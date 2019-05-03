State launches second year of crash reduction multimedia campaign

The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched the second year of Life or Death Illinois, expanding the successful multimedia safety campaign to feature real stories of Illinois residents killed in traffic crashes.

Life or Death Illinois debuted in 2018 as the first comprehensive approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones and impaired and distracted driving.

“With more than 1,000 traffic fatalities each year in Illinois, this campaign is an important part of our effort to drive that number to zero,” Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “These stories involve someone’s parent, brother, sister, son, daughter, neighbor or coworker. By putting names and faces to these people, we show the human toll that’s tied to the decisions we make behind the wheel every day.”

Earlier in the year, IDOT asked the public to submit stories of loved ones killed in crashes. Using these real stories, including the county where the fatal crash occurred, audiences are asked to consider the seriousness of the issues on our roads and how their actions play a role.

The campaign is running throughout the year on various media, including digital billboards, social media and online platforms, as well as traditional radio and TV channels. Additional information is available at lifeordeathillinois.com, where the public can follow the campaign on social media and continue to share stories of lives lost.

According to provisional data, 1,032 people died on Illinois roads in 2018, the third consecutive year of more than 1,000 traffic fatalities in the state. This year, there have been 244, based on preliminary statistics through May 2.

Life or Death Illinois is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

