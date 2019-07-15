State officials urge residents to report flood damage

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

As the floodwaters from the Great Flood of 2019 begin to recede, the state of Illinois and county emergency management agencies are undertaking a full damage assessment to determine whether Illinois can qualify for federal assistance. To qualify, the state of Illinois must meet or exceed more than $19 million in damages.

At this time, emergency managers in each affected county are collecting damage information, outlining both residential, commercial and governmental expenses, in order to report that information to the state of Illinois via the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. This is a critical juncture in the damage assessment process and residents are urged to contact their county emergency management agency if residents have damage to their home, business or other property.

“While the ultimate decision on our state receiving federal funds lies with Washington, my administration is committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our communities get all resources available to recover,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Our state has not received a federal disaster declaration since 2013, and there is no doubt this will be an uphill battle. I urge every resident in every impacted community to report any damage to their local emergency management agency. We are in this together and the state will stand with all of our communities as we rebuild.”

“Previous agency experience has demonstrated the importance of being as thorough as possible during this initial damage assessment,” Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “Any kind of flood-related damage should be reported to your county emergency management office. Reporting damage, regardless of whether it is $200 or $20,000, not only helps you and your community, but it has the ability to help other communities across our state. Without a complete picture of the damage caused by this flood, Illinois could miss out on invaluable federal funds that can help our state rebuild following this extensive disaster.”

In many communities, the initial damage assessment is ongoing. County emergency management offices have been asked to submit all damage assessment information to the state of Illinois by close of business July 22. While some counties may have difficulty meeting this deadline because of floodwaters blocking access to homes or roads, flexibility will be given to accommodate the impediment. A formal request for federal assistance must be submitted by Aug. 3.

To help counties with the necessary reporting requirement, IEMA has made available teams of experts to assist with the damage assessment process. Through a partnership with the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association, IEMA can dispatch an Incident Management Team to provide on-scene support during incidents or events that exceed a jurisdiction or agency’s capability or capacity.

Additionally, to increase communication during this disaster, the state of established a website that allows residents and business owners to submit an initial damage report online. Once reported via the state’s flood recovery website, the submission is forwarded to the appropriate county emergency management agency for follow-up reporting.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been activated for more than 150 days to address the needs of communities battling floodwaters. To date, the following resources have been deployed by the state of Illinois and its partners to assist local governments during the Great Flood of 2019.

More than 5 million sandbags transported and distributed

More than 38,000 tons of rock distributed

1.2 million tons of sand distributed

More than 3,000 rolls of plastic distributed

1,165,667 sandbags filled by IDOC offenders

97 pumps deployed to affected areas

450 linear feet of HESCO barriers

1750 feet of Aquadam

More than 14,000 emergency supplies distributed to communities in need

