State police director reminds motorists to drive safely during holidays

Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz is reminding motorists to enjoy the holidays responsibly and take the necessary safety precautions to prevent senseless tragedies.

The ISP will be doing its part to keep Illinois roads safe by strictly enforcing all laws, with an emphasis on the four most common causes of fatal crashes. The Fatal Four includes driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing seat belts, and distracted driving. Throughout the holidays, state troopers will conduct extra patrols and roadside safety checks with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the roads and a goal of reducing crashes. ISP encourages the public to do their part to make travel safe this holiday season. If you will be attending an event where alcohol is being served, make sure to designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use a ride-sharing service.

“Our troopers will be strictly enforcing all laws, with the goal of ensuring safe travels for all Illinois motorists,” Schmitz said. “We are confident voluntary compliance of Illinois traffic laws can lead to a safe and enjoyable holiday season for everyone.”

ISP also reminds motorists to drive sober, slow down, keep their eyes on the road and away from cellphones, buckle up, and “give them distance” when approaching flashing lights on the shoulder.

