State police investigate three-vehicle crash involving combine

Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a Jersey County crash involving two vehicles and a combine.

A 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Sydney Jones, 22, of Grafton, was headed south on Otterville Road just north of Bush Lane at 4:51 p.m. Friday. A 2015 Buick Enclave, driven by Paula McNelly, 64, of Grafton, was pulled over on the shoulder to let a combine driven by Joshua Neal, 43, of Jerseyville, pass on a bridge with guardrails on both sides. The Impala could not stop in time and hit the rear of the Enclave, pushing it into the combine. The Enclave’s front hit the left driver-side tire of the combine and the Enclave went off the road to the right and into a ditch.

McNelly was transported to Jersey Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jones and Neal were uninjured.

