State provides $400,000 for Glazebrook Park expansion

× Expand Godfrey’s Glazebrook Park is in the Piasa Creek watershed.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $29.7 million in grants for 85 park and recreation projects, including $400,000 for the Glazebrook Park expansion in Godfrey.

“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Pritzker said. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”

The grants are funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds. When combined with the investment of local matching funds, the grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.

The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program has invested $403.2 million in 1,729 local park projects since its inception in 1987. The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state’s real estate transfer tax.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter