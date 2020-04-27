State reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 50 additional deaths.

The latest statistics from Madison County are available here.

Boone County: 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Jasper County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 2 males 80s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

