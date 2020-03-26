State reports 673 more COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 673 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s. Approximately 87 percent of fatalities are among patient 60 and older.

Franklin and Tazewell counties are now reporting cases. IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Confirmed cases by race

• White – 40 percent• Black – 28 percent• Other – 9 percent• Asian – 4 percent• Left blank – 19 percent

Confirmed cases by ethnicity

• Hispanic or Latino – 7percent• Not Hispanic or Latino – 61 percent• Left blank – 32 percent

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data are provisional and will change.

