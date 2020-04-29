State reports 92 more COVID-19 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 2,253 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths.

Madison County reported a total of 19 deaths, 330 cases, 74 hospitalized and 96 recovered. There were no new deaths since Tuesday.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Jasper County: 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Data are available by county on the IDPH website - www.dph.illinois.gov/COVID19. Information for two deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today's numbers have been adjusted.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

