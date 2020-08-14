State's attorney teams up with GCPD for food drive

× Expand canned food

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Granite City Police Department are hosting a food drive through Saturday, Aug. 22. The drive will collect nonperishable canned or boxed good donations and pet food.

Donations can be dropped off through Aug. 21 at the State’s Attorney’s Office at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville; and Granite City Police Department, 2330 Madison Ave. in Granite City, or they can be dropped off on the final drop-off day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 22 in the parking lot behind 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

All donations will be delivered to local food pantries and animal shelters.

For more information, email tgibbonsmcsa@gmail.com.

