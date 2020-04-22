State sees more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,049 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 98 additional deaths.

The Madison County Health Department on Wednesday reported a total of 13 deaths, 231 confirmed cases, 67 hospitalized and 72 recovered. The agency's digital dashboard is updated every day at about 3:30 p.m.

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 35,108 cases, including 1,565 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

