State Senate candidate calls for review of SIU dollars

Crowe

EDWARDSVILLE | With Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students returning to campus this week, Democratic state Senate candidate Rachelle Crowe of Glen Carbon is renewing the call for an independent review to decide the future of Southern Illinois University’s state funding.

For decades, the Carbondale campus was the flagship campus of the SIU system. In recent years, however, enrollment at Carbondale began to lag behind the Edwardsville campus, prompting many to ask that more funding be directed toward Edwardsville. Despite this, Carbondale continues to get 63 percent of state funding for the system.

“It’s time for an independent commission to put politics aside and decide what is best for the future of the university,” Crowe said. “We need to make a decision off of data-driven results, not simply because of tradition.”

During the current budget year, the Carbondale campus received $91.4 million while the Edwardsville campus received $53.8 million, despite the Edwardsville campus having a larger enrollment.

Crowe is committed to supporting an independent commission if elected to the legislature this fall.

“The students in Edwardsville and the surrounding community deserve an unbiased look at the university’s funding model,” Crowe said. “If elected, I’ll work to ensure they are given that opportunity.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter