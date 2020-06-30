State suspends deadline for issuing cannabis-related licenses

× Expand Cannabis sativa plants.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the July 1 deadline for issuing adult-use cannabis craft grower, infuser and transporter licenses has been temporarily suspended.

Because of the previous application deadline extension and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order to extend the deadline. The Illinois Department of Agriculture will announce a new date to issue up to 40 craft grower licenses, up to 40 infuser licenses, and an unlimited number of transporter licenses. View the executive order here.

"The Pritzker administration is committed to creating a fair and equitable adult-use cannabis industry in Illinois,” said Jerry Costello II, acting IDOA director. “IDOA is helping achieve that goal by providing Illinois residents, specifically those who live in communities that were disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs, with multiple entry-points to this new industry. The COVID-19 pandemic and the 6-week deadline extension granted to applicants have caused unforeseeable delays in the application review process. The Department is working tirelessly to ensure that applications are scored and awarded in a fair, deliberate and equitable manner."

Once determined, IDOA will publicly announce the new date for issuing licenses.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter