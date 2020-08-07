State to file emergency COVID-19 rules on face coverings, crowd sizes

× Expand Spc. Miguel Pena Defense Department Support to FE 200505-A-FJ190-1167 Sgt. Nicholas Shepherd (right), a practical nursing specialist, assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 352-2, performs a swab test on a nursing home resident May 5 at the Royal Suites Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Galloway Township, N.J. Testing residents in nursing homes is crucial due to the high infection rate of COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.

The rules call for businesses to be informed of violations and to correct those violations; those that don’t comply can receive a class A misdemeanor and be subject to a fine ranging from $75-$2,500.

These rules do not apply to individuals

A new state law adds a penalty for assaulting or battering a retail worker who is conveying public health guidance, such as requiring patrons to wear face coverings or promoting social distancing.

Building on efforts to protect Illinois’ workers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois Department of Public Health will file emergency rules for businesses, schools, and childcare establishments regarding the use of face coverings and the size of gatherings. The governor also signed SB471 to help protect workers who continue to serve on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

“As I’ve visited with and listened to mayors and health departments all across our state, it’s clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks – especially to protect frontline workers, whether they’re at the front of a store asking you to put on your mask or whether they’re responding to 911 calls to save those in distress,” Pritzker said. “These rules, which provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, are a common-sense way to enforce public health guidelines. Illinois has made substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19 because the vast majority of communities and business owners have done the right thing. These rules will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won’t take our state backward.”

“We know that face coverings are key to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it only works if everyone wears them,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We are seeing cases increasing each day and hearing about people not complying with the masking mandate. This rule is an effort to help keep all of us healthy and decrease the risk of contracting COVID-19.”

New emergency rules

The Pritzker administration is filing emergency rules for businesses, schools, and childcare establishments regarding the use of face coverings and the size of gatherings.

These rules provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, giving local health departments and local law enforcement more leeway to support community public health in a productive manner. While existing, pre-pandemic enforcement laws, like revoking a license, are stringent and severe, these rules provide flexibility for local communities and a measured process to help keep people safe.

Rules process

First, businesses will be given a warning in the form of written notice and encouraged to voluntarily comply with public health guidance. Second, businesses that do not voluntarily comply will be given an order to have some or all of their patrons leave the premises as needed to comply with public health guidance and reduce risks. Third, if the business continues to refuse to comply, the business can receive a class A misdemeanor and be subject to a fine ranging from $75-$2,500.

These rules do not apply to individuals and penalties will not exceed a misdemeanor and a $75-$2,500 fine.

The emergency rules also reinforce the authority of IDPH and local health departments to investigate COVID-19 cases and reaffirm businesses have a responsibility to cooperate with those investigations.

Senate Bill 471

As Illinois’ essential workers continue to serve on the pandemic’s front lines, Pritzker signed SB 471 to expand workplace protections. To directly protect workers in retail, the law adds a penalty for assaulting or battering a retail worker who is conveying public health guidance, such as requiring patrons to wear face coverings or promoting social distancing. This provision sends the message that it’s vitally important for workers to be both respected and protected while serving on the front lines.

“As our state faces the challenges created by the ongoing global pandemic, we are doing all we can to support and protect our front line and essential workers,” state Rep. Jay Hoffman said. “This legislation allows front-line workers that have been impacted by COVID-19 to focus on recovering while sending a clear message to all our essential workers that we are behind them and will do all we can to protect their safety and well-being.”

The law also increases paid disability leave for any injury that occurs after March 9, 2020 by 60 days for firefighters, law enforcement and paramedics whose recovery was hindered by COVID-19.

More specifically, eligible employees include:

Any part- or full-time state correctional officer or any other full- or part-time employee of the Department of Corrections

Any full- or part-time employee of the Prisoner Review Board

Any full- or part-time employee of the Department of Human Services working within a penal institution or a state mental health or developmental disabilities facility operated by the Department of Human Services

Any full-time law enforcement officer or full-time firefighter

These measure build upon the Pritzker administration’s efforts to protect the safety and livelihood of Illinois residents by continuing to enforce all labor laws during the pandemic.

SB 471 takes effect immediately.

Reactions

After the announcement, state Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) issued the following statement:

“Today the governor announced an emergency rule that includes criminal penalties for businesses who do not enforce his mask mandates. I oppose this new emergency rule. This is yet another example of Governor Pritzker going it alone on the state’s COVID response.

“I wear a mask. I think it is an easy choice to protect our most vulnerable and expedite our economic recovery. I don’t know of anyone who is advocating for no guidelines or restrictions — this is a pandemic. Of course we need a plan. However, for the governor to continue to reach beyond his constitutional authority by imposing new restrictions and mandates is wrong. The General Assembly should reconvene to work on a comprehensive regional COVID response plan for the state.”

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) said she supports the legislative package.

“For the unique circumstances workers are enduring on a daily basis, it’s crucial to increase security for them and their families,” Crowe said. “By expanding protections, Illinois shows its commitment to the safety and well-being of its essential workers tolerating the unfavorable conditions in the interest of public health.”

Senate Bill 471 expands disability benefits for some frontline state employees, allows horse racetrack casino, or racino, employees to organize and protects retail workers from assault.

Certain state employees, including firefighters, law enforcement and other members of the public sector, are eligible for an additional 60 days of paid disability leave if their injury recovery has been hindered by difficulties accessing treatment due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Racino employees would also have the opportunity to engage in collective bargaining as a requirement for any horse racetrack with more than 10 employees that wants to expand to include a casino.

“Although previously left out of coverage, employees at horse racetracks, like those at Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville, now have protected collective bargaining rights to have a say in their working conditions, benefits and other issues,” Crowe said.

