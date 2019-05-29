State treasurer encourages Bright Start, Bright Directions contributions on 5-29 Day

Frerichs

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs on Wednesday encouraged families to open an Illinois 529 College Savings plan or make an additional contribution in honor of May 29, also known as 529 Day.

“A child is three times more likely to attend college if they know they have a college savings plan,” Frerichs said. “A simple turn of the phrase like 529 Day is a fun way to remind children that they have a 529 account and the tools needed to succeed for their future.”

Investments in a 529 college savings plan grow tax-free while in the account. Distributions are also tax-free when used for qualified expenses such as tuition and fees, books, or computers. Some employers allow payroll deductions into 529 plans. Recurring contributions also can be established through a checking or savings account. Such deductions do not have to come from a parent or guardian; recurring or one-time contributions also can be initiated by a friend or relative.

Families should open separate 529 accounts for each of their children, rather than one account for multiple children.

To further encourage college savings, Frerichs partnered with the College Savings Plan Network, a public‑private partnership of 48 groups in 28 states to increase awareness of 529 plans nationwide. This is the first time state plans and their partners have joined together to launch a national campaign.

The campaign includes an agreement with the Fred Rogers Center, a group dedicated to realizing the vision of the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood television host to help children grow as confident, competent, and caring human beings. The College Savings Plan Network’s messaging will broadcast before and after television episodes of the PBS KIDS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

In July 2017, Frerichs revamped Illinois Bright Start and Bright Directions plans, leading the Bright Start 529 College Savings Plan to become one of the highest-rated programs in the country, winning back‑to‑back Gold medals from Morningstar, an independent firm which evaluates 529 college savings plans. Bright Directions Advisor-Guided 529 College Savings Plan has earned four consecutive Silver medals, the highest honor currently available for adviser-sold plans. Together, Bright Start and Bright Directions have $11 billion in assets and more than 640,000 accounts.

For more information, visit ILCollegeSavings.com or call (877) 432-7444.

