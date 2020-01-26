State treasurer seeking grant applications from nonprofits

Frerichs

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging small nonprofit organizations to apply for Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund grants.

“Charitable Trust provides a great opportunity for small nonprofits to apply for funding to keep their organizations thriving,” Frerichs said. “I am proud of the success of the program and have seen first-hand the positive impact in communities throughout the state.”

The fund assists nonprofits with annual budgets of $1 million or less. Money comes from filing fees nonprofits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.

More than $2.2 million has been awarded to 100 organizations since the program was established in 2017. Awardees are selected by an 11-member board, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund.

The 2020 cycle will focus grants to nonprofits in three areas: Food Programs, Housing, and Workforce & Economic Development.

The current application window is open until March 31. The next application cycle runs from July 1 to September 30, 2020. Visit illinoistreasurer.gov to complete an application online or contact the treasurer’s office at (312) 814‑1817.

