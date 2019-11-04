State troopers conducting special patrols this month

Illinois State Police District 11 will conduct several special details in November to deter risky driving.

The details, in Madison and St. Clair counties, include Nighttime Enforcement patrols, Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, Roadside Safety Checks, and Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols.

The details will focus on impaired motorists, speeders and distracted drivers; seatbelt violations, illegal transportation of alcohol, and people driving with suspended or revoked licenses.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois, police say.

