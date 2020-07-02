State troopers conducting special patrols

Illinois State Police District 11 is conducting Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols, Special Traffic Enforcement patrols and Roadside Safety Checks this month in Madison County.

The Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols allow state troopers to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.

The Special Traffic Enforcement patrols allow troopers to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to crashes and fatalities: driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding and distracted driving.

A roadside safety check is an effective tool for generating voluntary compliance by motorists. The potential to come across these checks encourages the public to arrange designated drivers, keep consumption of alcohol within allowable limits, or not drive a vehicle after drinking. Safety checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.

