State troopers to conduct extra patrols in two counties

Illinois State Police District 11 is planning special details in June to deter dangerous driving in Madison and St. Clair counties.

According to district Commander Capt. Mark Doiron, troopers will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols, Nighttime Enforcement Patrols and Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols.

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

OREP allows the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on traffic violations and related compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. Safety belt enforcement zones will also be set up to ensure the driver and passengers are buckled up.

Safety belts are one of the most effective safety devices, estimated to save about 16,000 lives each year. More than half of vehicle occupants killed in a crash were not properly buckled up.

The objective of this program is to increase compliance of occupant restraint laws through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois. Each year in Illinois, hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes.

This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Transportation Safety.

Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Officers working NITE patrols will be watchful for drivers operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, not properly buckled up and driving under the influence.

These nighttime patrols are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road and ensuring all vehicle occupants are buckled up.

This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

These patrols allow the ISP to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to traffic crashes and fatalities:

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Safety belt and child restraint use

Speeding

Distracted driving

The ISP will increase daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois. Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes. Nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in crashes were known to not be buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

