State turns elsewhere for flood recovery funding after FEMA denies appeal

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied the state’s appeal for federal assistance to help residents in 22 counties recover from 2019’s severe storms and historic flooding along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. In light of these new developments, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will seek a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration. If approved, an SBA disaster declaration would enable residents and business owners in the approved counties, and its contiguous counties, to apply for grants as well as low-interest, long-term loans.

To date, the federal government has approved public assistance funding for 28 Illinois counties. The federal public assistance program provides grants to assist state and local governments, nonprofits and houses of worship with the response and recovery costs associated with the declared disaster. Under the guidelines of the public assistance program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of eligible costs. Based on the $61 million in losses identified during the joint preliminary damage assessment, Illinois stands to receive an estimated $45.7 million. Of that, FEMA has already obligated $1.3 million to launch the public assistance program in Illinois.

“While we are extremely disappointed that Illinois did not qualify for individual assistance funding, we will not give up fighting to provide resources to the citizens of Illinois,” Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “We are committed to working with our federal delegation to encourage FEMA to change the eligibility requirements of the individual assistance program that hurts states like Illinois, and in the meantime, we will work with our state and federal partners to identify any other available resources.”

The state will work with the federal delegation to encourage changes to FEMA’s rules for determining individual assistance grants. These rules outline six factors for funding consideration:

Uninsured home and personal property loss

Disaster-impacted population profile

Impact to community infrastructure

Fatalities

Disaster unemployment

State’s fiscal capacity to recover

The practical effect of these rules is that states with large urban population centers struggle to reach FEMA thresholds, particularly when disasters are confined to rural or sparsely populated areas of the state.

Public assistance is available in Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Lee, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union and Whiteside counties.

For individuals and homeowners who still need immediate assistance recovering from flooding, the state has a flood recovery website dedicated to assisting flood survivors.

