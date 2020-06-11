State will assist childcare facilities

× Expand BERNARD BODO bernardbodo - stock.adobe.com The adorable artists Teacher and adorable children being creative with colorful pencils at kindergarten

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a $270 million Child Care Restoration grant program, provided for in the fiscal year 2021 budget passed by the General Assembly. The first program of its kind in the nation, this program will support Illinois’ network of childcare providers as they continue to provide care to children across the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Strengthening child care is as much about building a strong economy as it is investing in our young people — both critical aspects of building an Illinois that truly serves our working families,” Pritzker said. “Before this pandemic hit, I promised that Illinois would become the best state in the nation for raising young children. The path forward has certainly become more complicated — but our commitment is stronger than ever.”

The program will dedicate at least $270 million to support the economic health of childcare providers as the state’s economy continues to reopen.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Human Services, is charged with developing the grant program for licensed childcare providers. The grants will be administered by the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies.

A survey will help inform the development of the grants program to be released in July 2020 and providers will receive their first installments later this summer. The opportunity to respond to the survey will close at 5 p.m. June 19.

The state has made significant investments in its childcare network during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as implementing a simple waiver process to allow providers to be paid for all of their enrolled children in the Child Care Assistance Program for March through June, so child care staff could continue to be paid as normal through this unprecedented period. The state also increased the CCAP money emergency center providers receive for each child.

