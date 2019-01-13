Steelworkers find new career paths

Charles Pelo

After being laid off from U.S. Steel Corp. more than two years ago, Charles Pelo made the tough decision to change jobs and is finding success in his new career.

Pelo had worked at the Granite City plant for 19 years when it shut down in March 2016. As a supervisor in the production division, Pelo decided it was time to do something different.

“Fruitless job searches illustrated the fact the skills and experience I had acquired were not marketable,” Pelo said. “I realized I needed a new career.”

Pelo became proactive in the search. He attended a rapid response meeting conducted by Madison County Employment and Training and learned about types of assistance available to him.

“I followed up with a visit to the office to consult with a career specialist,” Pelo said.

Prior to working at the steel mill, Pelo attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for two years. After doing research, he decided he wanted to continue with his college studies and pursue a bachelor of science degree in geography.

The previous credits Pelo earned nearly two decades before were good and he was allowed to enter SIUE as a junior.

Pelo excelled at his studies, making the dean’s list the two years he attended SIUE. During his senior year, he interned at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in St. Louis and received the Outstanding Senior award from the Illinois Geographical Society.

Following graduation in May 2018, NGI hired Pelo.

Pelo said his experience with the county’s employment and training helped him succeed.

“I cannot say enough positive things about my experience,” he said.

Nicholas LaRue

When U.S. Steel in Granite City laid off Nicholas LaRue more than two years ago, he was determined to make a change.

Although it came as a shock at first for the husband and father of two, LaRue was unsure how he would support his family. He decided not to let his circumstances define him, but to define his circumstances.

Following a rapid response meeting with Madison County Employment and Training, LaRue learned about available types of assistance.

After talking a career specialist about his fascination with aircraft, LaRue decided he would pursue aviation maintenance technology at Southwestern Illinois College.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands repairing, maintaining, and servicing equipment,” LaRue said.

SWIC’s Federal Aviation Administration-approved program offers hands-on experiences with airplanes, helicopters, and aircraft power plants.

While in school, LaRue supplemented his income delivering pizzas, and once he was called back to work at U.S. Steel, he declined.

“I was more excited about the job opportunities offered by my internship and obtaining my degree,” he said.

LaRue graduated in May. He was hired by Cape Airlines in St. Louis, where he completed his internship.

LaRue admits the initial pay was a little less, but he’s more satisfied by doing what he does now, and the bonus is he and his family are getting to enjoy some flight benefits, too.

Read more stories about people assisted by Madison County Employment and Training.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter