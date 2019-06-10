Steve Miller Band concert moves to Alton Square Mall

× Expand The Steve Miller Band

The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stewart concert on June 21 will move from the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to the Alton Square Mall due to flooding at the amphitheater.

Due to the water levels on the Alton riverfront, the city of Alton, the band and production team have been working diligently to re-stage the concert on the upper parking lot of the Alton Square Mall near the Alby Street entrance.

“It was important to the Amphitheater Commission, our sponsors and the band that the show go on as planned. It is remarkable to see how our community, our leaders and the Steve Miller camp have been working to make this happen,” said Robert Stephan of the Amphitheater Commission.

All tickets purchased for this concert will be honored at the new location. No refunds or exchanges. For VIP and reserved ticket holders, the seating chart will be very similar to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. VIP ticketholders will continue to have VIP parking access as well as VIP tent access. General Admission ticket holders are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience!

Tickets are on sale at www.libertybankamphitheater.com and through Metrotix outlets and www.metrotix.com. Starting on Wednesday, June 12, fans may purchase tickets in-person at the temporary office of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau located at 111 E. 4th St. Suite 315 in Alton.

“The show will go on as planned. This will be one amazing concert!” Mayor Brant Walker said. “I am grateful to our community partners like John Mulherin, the Hull Property Group and the tenants of Alton Square Mall for working with us to host this event. We will not let the flood dampen the spirit of live music in Alton, Illinois!”

VIP tickets are $150 per person; reserved tickets are $72 per person and general admission $48.50 per person. A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP seating area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating in the first 25 rows. No reserved parking is provided. General Admission provides entry to the concert and seating in the general admission area.

