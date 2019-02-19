Steve Miller Band to land at Alton amphitheater

× Expand The Steve Miller Band

Fly like an eagle into Alton this summer as The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives take the stage at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, June 21.

“A Friday night in June on the Alton riverfront with The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart will be a great night for Alton and the region,” said Robert Stephan, Alton Amphitheater Commission chairman.

Tickets go on sale Friday libertybankamphitheater.com; the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St.; and through Metrotix outlets. VIP, reserved and general admission tickets will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday with VIP tickets selling for $150 per person; reserved tickets are $72 per person and general admission is $48.50 per person. A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating. No reserved parking is provided. General admission provides entry to the concert and seating in the general admission lawn area.

“The buzz around this concert is going to be loud, and we are confident that the VIP tickets will sell quickly,” Amphitheater Commissioner and Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar said. “We’ve sold out on shows in the past within 24 hours and we often have lines out the door in the opening moments of ticket sales.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller will kick off his summer tour at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. His hits include “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” and “Jungle Love.” Miller has sold tens of millions of records and his music has been streamed more than 2 billion times.

It was Miller’s 1973 album “The Joker” that made him a superstar. That album reached No. 2 on the charts and was the first of three consecutive Top 20 albums for Miller. Over his 55-year career, Miller has released 18 studio albums, 6 live discs and 8 compilations, 10 of which went gold or platinum and charted Top 40. His most recent studio disc was 2011’s “Let Your Hair Down.”

Five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives includes musicians Marty Stuart, Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs. Steve Miller has described the group as “one of the best singing and playing bands EVER and not to be missed.” Stuart has had nearly 20 Top 40 singles in a recording career of more than 40 years. He is best known for his breakthrough hit “Arlene” in 1985.

“I know this is going to be one of the best musical pairings we’ve ever done and an amazing evening of great American music,” Steve Miller said. Stuart echos those thoughts, saying, “Steve Miller is a treasure and a true world-class musical citizen. I so respect him as a singer, a songwriter, guitar slinger, historian, art connoisseur, bandleader and friend. It’s an honor for the Superlatives and I to run the roads of the nation and share the stage with the Steve Miller Band this summer. I predict some amazing musical moments out there on the horizon.”

The show is billed as “An Amazing Evening of Original American Music — Classic Rock Meets Classic Country.”

The iconic Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater offers an intimate outdoor concert setting tucked alongside the Mississippi River. The amphitheater has hosted Sugar Ray, The Beach Boys, Kenny Rogers, Uncle Cracker, Sister Hazel, Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, John Michael Montgomery and others.

“This will be an incredible show at arguably one of the greatest settings for live music in the Midwest,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater commissioner. “Rarely does one find a live music venue with such a beautiful setting and such a close proximity to the performing artist.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker hailed the concert, saying, “We are looking forward to a great summer on the Alton Riverfront.”

Additional events planned for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites the Alton Food Truck Festival, Bikes and BBQ Festival, Fireworks on the Mississippi, as well as the return of the Jazz and Wine Fest, Alton Expo and Senior Services Plus Feed the Need.

