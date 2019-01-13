Still shaping up

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Alton resident Pete Kochersperger poses next to a weight machine at Senior Services Plus in Alton. The 97-year-old Kochersperger has been working out at SSP for five years.

Pete Kochersperger has a simple New Year’s resolution for 2019.

“Keep myself busy,” the 97-year-old Alton resident said.

That’s what he’s been doing for the last five years at Senior Services Plus in Alton. He works out there four days a week.

“He’s a great asset to our facility,” trainer Lauren Lepchenske said. “He talks about this place. We’re not for profit, so anyone who can give us a positive word of mouth is going to be incredibly beneficial.”

Kochersperger attends seated exercise classes Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the senior facility.

“It’s fun because I’ve made a lot of new friends,” he said. “I wouldn’t miss a session of this if I could help it.”

Kochersperger was born and raised in Alton. He served in the Navy during World War II. He said after he retired years ago, he found ways to stay active, like making projects out of stained glass and hiking.

“That’s the main thing when you get older; just keep yourself busy,” Kochersperger said.

After his wife, Arline, died in December 2012, Kochersperger was influenced by a friend, Bob Mortland, to start the chair exercises at Senior Services Plus.

“He called me up shortly after that and told me about a veterans exercise class that’s going to start up in July and I need to go out and sign up for it,” said Kochersperger, who did yoga classes at SSP with his wife. “So that’s what I did. I’m mighty glad that he called me and told me about that because I really enjoy it.”

Lepchenske said the two men have created a strong friendship.

“It’s very rare to see them separate,” the trainer said. “They both lost their significant others around the same time, so they kind of help each other through that and they’re buddies. You won’t see one without the other.”

During his five years at SSP, Kochersperger was a member of the Healthy Minds and Healthy Bodies program, which attracted veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He’s also in the Silver Sneakers program, which allows seniors to use exercise equipment through their insurance programs.

Lepchenske said it’s important for seniors like Kochersperger to stay active.

“People are living longer and living healthier, so it’s incredibly important not only to keep your mind right, but to keep your body right,” she said. “I would say that’s how we keep people out of the nursing homes and how we keep people doing the things they want to do. I’ve been in the industry for about six years and one of my main jobs is to make sure that people, particularly at that age, can still do the things they want to do or need to do.”

Kochersperger said he looks forward to coming to SSP, just to stay in shape.

“It’s very, very good,” he said. “Coming out and doing these exercises has kept me going and kept me alive.”

