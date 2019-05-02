Stopping the pop-ups: TRIAD, sheriff’s department warn of computer scam

× Expand computer keyboard

The Madison County TRIAD and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are reminding residents to be aware of a common computer scam. It involves a pop-up window appearing on a computer or the receipt of an urgent phone call from someone claiming to be a computer tech support specialist.

Pop-up windows will appear on the user’s computer and state the machine has been infected with a virus. The pop-up provides a phone number the user can call for assistance. When the user calls the number, they are asked for a large amount of money and remote access to their computer. Often payment is requested in the form of pre-paid gift cards or via Western Union.

Should one encounter this situation, it is a scam. The pop-up window is a “phishing” scam and it is probable the user’s computer is not infected with a virus at all. The website the user was visiting was likely compromised with malware placed by scammers. Do not click in a suspect pop-up window and do not call indiscriminate phone numbers that appear in those pop-up boxes.

Do not deal with those calling your home randomly claiming to be computer tech support specialist.

Never allow a stranger remote access to your computer and keep your virus protection updated on your home computer.

“Remember there are plenty of local reputable businesses in Madison County who can help you with your computer needs,” a Madison County TRIAD Facebook post states. “Don’t deal with strangers over the telephone! Safeguard your personal information and share this up with your friends, family, and neighbors.”

Check out the links for warning signs and tips from AARP regarding phishing scams and tech support scams.

