StorCo brings indoor storage, new life to former Wood River car dealership property

photo by Nathan Grimm StorCo owner James Reid stands in front of the new indoor storage facility on Vaughn Road in Wood River. photo by Nathan Grimm StorCo owner James Reid walks between storage units in his new Wood River facility. photo by Nathan Grimm Workers from Washington, Mo.-based Ziglin Signs install new exterior signage on the StorCo facility on Vaughn Road in Wood River. photo by Nathan Grimm An inside look at the new StorCo indoor storage facility on Vaughn Road in Wood River. photo by Nathan Grimm An inside look at the new StorCo indoor storage facility on Vaughn Road in Wood River.

The long-vacant former Jack Schmitt Chevrolet dealership building on Vaughn Road in Wood River has a new purpose, and its new owner hopes to become a part of the community fabric as well.

StorCo, a climate-controlled indoor storage facility that also offers boat and RV storage, is set to open its doors April 1 and is planning a grand opening bash April 12. Employees from Washington, Mo.-based Ziglin Signs were putting signage on the exterior of the building last week in preparation for the upcoming opening.

Owner James Reid, who owns a similar storage facility in O’Fallon, Mo., said the facility is a “product that the community needs.”

photo by Nathan Grimm An employee of Washington, Mo.-based Ziglin Signs works to set up the exterior signage at StorCo, the new indoor storage facility on Vaughn Road in Wood River.

“We’ve known the area,” Reid said. “We thought it would be a good opportunity to do a (restoration) project and make a difference in the community.”

Reid said he closed on the purchase of the 70,000-square-foot building in November and began renovations a week later. Now, the former car dealership is filled with rows of white metal storage units with bright green doors on a clean concrete floor.

“Since the city first began having meetings with James Reid, he has followed through all that he said he was going to do,” Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “We are pleased with the work he has done on the renovation of the former auto dealership property. He has made major investments and spruced up that building quite a bit.”

Maguire said getting new life in the property, which has sat vacant since Jack Schmitt Chevrolet moved a few blocks to its current location at 1870 E. Edwardsville Road in September 2014, is a sign that the city continues to move in the right direction with regards to its business community.

“This is another vacant property in Wood River that has been turned into a viable business,” she said. “It’s another business opening and one more positive indication of ‘Wood River Rising.’”