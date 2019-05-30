StorCo in Wood River offers relief from flooding

× Expand photo by Nathan Grimm StorCo owner James Reid.

People affected by the recent flooding are being offered relief on storage units through Wood River's StorCo storage facility.

StorCo, located at 1401 Vaughn Road, has offered to provide two months of fee waivers for storage for those who need emergency storage.

“Reaching out to the community is what small town support is all about, and James Reid, owner of StorCo, is willing to lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire.

The requirements for this service are as follows:

Customers need proof of residency in flooded areas for special rates

The fee for storage is $1 plus $32 administration fee for the first month, $1 for the second month and the third month regular rates will apply

$12 for insurance is required, unless customer has proof of insurance coverage

Applicants must apply in person

Applicants need credit card on file for automatic debit

Storage is for “dry goods” only

For more information, call 618-740-4204.