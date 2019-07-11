Stretch of Illinois 203 in Granite City to close next week

Illinois 203 from 14th Street to East 20th Street will be closed for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossings beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and continuing through Friday, July 19, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

