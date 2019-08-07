Stuart appointed to tax relief task force

Stuart

In recognition of her continued efforts to provide property tax relief to middle-class homeowners, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) was appointed to the Illinois Property Tax Relief Task Force on Friday.

“When I talk to local residents, it is clear that homeowners cannot continue to bear the burden of high property taxes that increase every year,” Stuart said. “It is critical that we provide real relief to the hard-working homeowners in our community while protecting the resources our families depend on, including education, public safety, park districts and libraries.”

Stuart has been a champion of property tax relief efforts since entering the General Assembly, backing proposals to implement a statewide property tax freeze and expand access to exemptions for seniors and veterans. She also supported Senate Bill 39 to provide property tax rebates to homeowners, and helped pass Senate Bill 1932 to create the Property Tax Relief Task Force. The task force will review best practices to develop suggested policy changes that provide short- and long-term relief, and will submit an official report to the governor and General Assembly by the end of next year outlining strategies to ease the property tax burden on homeowners.

“Working for property tax relief has always been a priority of mine, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to implement meaningful reforms that lift up our families,” Stuart said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on this task force and demand tax relief for hard-working middle-class homeowners.”

