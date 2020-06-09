Stuart assists with Collinsville blood drive

Stuart

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is partnering with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 29, at American Legion Post 365 in Collinsville.

“The pandemic has caused a severe blood shortage, which could impact patients who need surgery or emergency medical treatment,” Stuart said. “Even as the state is reopening, donations are still down, and there is a critical need to increase the blood supply locally to save lives.”

Stuart, in partnership with the Mississippi Regional Valley Blood Center, is offering healthy individuals an opportunity to donate blood from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 29. To ensure the wellness of both donors and staff members, additional safety protocols will be in place. Donors must schedule an appointment in advance, and walk-ins will not accepted to maintain social distancing. Additionally, face masks will be provided and required. Residents can visit www.bloodcenter.org and use sponsor code 10997 to sign up for an appointment.

“I encourage anyone who is healthy and able to come out and give blood,” Stuart said. “Donating is an easy way to help those in our community who need medical treatments that require blood transfusions, and it truly makes a difference.”

For more information, contact Stuart's full-time constituent services office at (618) 365-6650 or email RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

