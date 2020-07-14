Stuart-backed law goes into effect to help students with seizures

Stuart

School employees in Illinois will receive specific training on how to assist students with epilepsy under legislation co-sponsored by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) that took effect this month.

“Every parent or guardian deserves to trust that their child is safe at school,” Stuart said. “If your child has epilepsy, it’s normal to worry about a seizure happening and whether the nearest adult will know what to do. This legislation makes sure that all school employees are appropriately trained in seizure first aid as part of several steps to keep students with epilepsy safe from harm.”

Stuart co-sponsored House Bill 1475, the Seizure Smart School Act, which allows for parents to submit a seizure action plan outlining care guidelines that should be followed to assist that child during a seizure. In addition to mandatory seizure training for all school staff, the law also calls for a designated care aide to be assigned to each student with epilepsy to help them with their seizure action plan.

“Managing epilepsy at school is a concern for many families, which is where the seizure action plan serves as a critical tool,” Stuart said. “By ensuring teachers and staff have the information they need to respond properly to a seizure emergency, this law will help students feel safe and supported.”

