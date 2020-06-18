Stuart backed measure to allow curbside cocktails

Stuart

Restaurant and bar owners hurt by COVID-19 closures will be allowed to sell premade cocktails for pickup and delivery under legislation supported by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) and recently signed into law.

“The current pandemic has hurt so many small and family-owned businesses, and restaurants and bars especially are experiencing decreased revenue,” Stuart said. “This new law helps those local business owners directly and will help in rebuilding our local economy.”

Stuart supported House Bill 2682, which allows for bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go as long as they are packaged in tamper-evident, sealed containers. Cocktails must be delivered by an employee who is at least 21 years old and may not be delivered through a third-party delivery service. Additionally, the new law delays renewal fees and late fees for liquor license holders and extends licenses through the end of the year.

“As we reopen our economy, we must come up with creative solutions that allow for businesses to increase their bottom line, but still allow for patrons and employees to remain safe,” Stuart said. “Moving forward, I will continue working to balance the needs of our business community as they recover from the effects of the pandemic with efforts to put health and safety first.”

