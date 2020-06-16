Stuart backs measure to improve healthcare affordability

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville)

State agencies responsible for regulating insurance and health care would be required to take additional steps to make health insurance more affordable under legislation supported by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).

“A top priority of mine is addressing the rising costs of health care,” Stuart said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has further shown the need for affordable, high-quality health care, so patients can receive treatment without worrying about going into medical debt.”

Stuart supported Senate Bill 1864, which directs state agencies that oversee health insurance to look for ways to make coverage more affordable for residents. The measure calls for a feasibility study to explore options that lower out-of-pocket costs and other health care expenses. Upon conclusion of the study, a report will be provided to the General Assembly to help develop legislation that improves health care affordability for working families and seniors living on fixed incomes.

“The issues around health care have to be addressed to alleviate the financial burden of expensive medical care combined with the health consequences of not seeking treatment because the cost is too high,” Stuart said. “This bill is a step toward reducing costs across the state to help residents save money and access needed care.”

