Stuart blood drive exceeds goal

State Rep. Katie Stuart donates blood during her community blood drive at American Legion Post 365 on Monday.

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) hosted a community blood drive at American Legion Post 365 in Collinsville to help reduce the blood shortage at hospitals.

“The pandemic has caused a serious blood shortage since drives were canceled during the stay-at-home order,” Stuart said. “As the state moves toward fully reopening, getting community drives up and running helps to increase donations and meet that need.”

Stuart partnered with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to host the blood drive. The donations will go to hospitals throughout the region to help patients that require blood transfusions during surgeries and cancer treatments.

"Our goal was 12 units, and we were able to get 14 units donated,” Stuart said. “I want to thank everyone who helped to make this event a success, and whose donations will help save lives in our community.”

