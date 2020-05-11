Stuart chairing group to address voting access

Stuart

As the state and nation face unprecedented threats to fair and open elections, the Illinois House Democratic Women’s Caucus met virtually to create a working group dedicated to increasing access to voting in Illinois. State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Collinsville) was selected to chair the working group, which will focus on making sure every Illinois resident who wants to vote has ballot access.

“Illinois has traditionally been very progressive in passing voter access laws that allow for greater participation in the electoral process and removes burdens to voting,” Stuart said. “But from public health crises to foreign interference to voter suppression attempts, these are extraordinary times and we need to educate and encourage voters more than ever.”

Stuart will lead an 11-member group that includes representatives from all geographic and demographic parts of the state in an effort to promote solutions that protect the bedrock of representative democracy. Immediate and long-term goals include greater education on how to vote by mail, supporting local election authorities as they deal with record amounts of mail-in ballot requests and expanding voting dates and times to accommodate first responders, seniors, college students and other groups. The group will solicit ideas from the public as well as established ballot-access advocates like AARP and the League of Women Voters.

“The majority of those who will face the most obstacles to voting are women; they are nurses, teachers, single moms and they deserve to have their voice heard,” Stuart added. “When we look at who are essential employees, it is skewed toward women. We don’t know if children will be back to school or if childcare will be available. There are a lot of unanswered questions as we strive to reopen our society, but fundamental to our mission is to lift up all women in Illinois and ensure they are not silenced.”

The IHDWC Elections Working Group named the following members this week:

Chair, Katie Stuart, D-Collinsville

Carol Ammons, D-Urbana

Kelly Burke, D-Oak Lawn

Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park

Terra Costa Howard, D-Lombard

Eva Dina Delgado, D-Chicago

Mary Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville

Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston

Jennifer Gong Gershowitz, D-Glenview

LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis

Diane Pappas, D-Bloomingdale

Ann Williams, D-Chicago

The mission of the IHDWC is to promote the leadership of women elected to the Illinois House of Representatives and to create inclusive and collaborative policy outcomes for the state. The caucus is working to address systemic challenges for women in government and throughout the state, and to provide resources and forums for leadership development, mentoring and issue expertise that will elevate the role of women in public service.

