Stuart congratulates Illinois Teacher of the Year Susan Converse

To honor her selection as Teacher of the Year, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) welcomed Edwardsville High School special education teacher Susan Converse to the Capitol to congratulate her on the House floor and add her name to the official legislative record.

“Susan Converse has stood out among her peers with her dedication and service to her students,” Stuart said. “I congratulate Mrs. Converse for all she has done for the Edwardsville School District and community.”

Converse began her career in education in 1995 after working as an education reporter. She has taught students with emotional and mental disabilities at all levels and served as a school administrator. In 2016, Converse opened a student-run coffee and pastry shop called the Tiger Den at Edwardsville High School. Under her guidance, students with disabilities gained skills and independence by running all aspects of the Tiger Den’s operations. In addition to enriching the lives of students, the Tiger Den has donated more than $10,000 to local families and community development in the past two years.

Because of her dedication to her students’ success, Converse was named the Illinois State Board of Education’s 2019 Teacher of the Year. Stuart recently passed House Resolution 147 congratulating Converse on this honor and presented her with a copy of the resolution at the Capitol.

