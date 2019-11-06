Stuart contributes to diaper drive

× Expand State Rep. Katie Stuart, state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe and state Rep. Monica Bristow drop off donated diapers to staff and volunteers at the Soup-N-Share food bank in Madison.

To provide families with access to clean diapers, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) dropped off donated diapers to the Soup-N-Share food bank in Madison.

Soup-N-Share has started a diaper bank for disadvantaged families with young children. Stuart partnered with other legislators to collect diapers from around the Metro East to help Soup-N-Share start building up their diaper bank.

“I have held many donation drives to help working families throughout the Metro East,” Stuart said. “When I heard that Soup-n-Share was starting a diaper bank to support families that may not have funds to buy these essential items, I was thrilled to partner with them to collect these items. This diaper bank will give families one less thing to worry about in their monthly budget. Thank you to the team at Soup-n-Share for undertaking this project.”

Stuart donated several items Nov. 4 at the donation drop-off in Madison. She encourages residents to make future donations to the Soup-and-Share Food Bank, 5 Caine Drive in Madison.

