Stuart encourages nonprofits to apply for funding

Edwardsville Community Foundation

The Edwardsville Community Foundation has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) announced Wednesday.

"The Edwardsville Community Foundation has continually worked to support local and regional organizations that address the most pressing problems faced by our community," Stuart said. "This grant is valuable to their efforts to help community organizations manage and respond to pandemic-related issues."

The foundation has received a $100,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, which was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the governor’s office. The grant money will be used to help community organizations in Madison County responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The application process to apply for funds is open at https://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/. Stuart is encouraging nonprofit organizations to apply as soon as possible, as the funds will be released on a rolling basis.

"Our community is fortunate to have so many organizations working to meet the health and economic challenges of this new reality," Stuart said. "As needs continue to grow, this grant will help more families get through this difficult time and transition to life after the pandemic ."

