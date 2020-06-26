Stuart encouraging senior hall of fame nominations

× Expand senior artist

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is encouraging residents to nominate an older friend, family member or neighbor for the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame, which commemorates the achievements and contributions of citizens 65 or older.

“The work of seniors in the community has greatly helped to make and keep our region strong,” Stuart said. “The hall of fame allows for individuals who have worked to better their community to be recognized for their efforts and dedication.”

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was established in 1994 to celebrate the contributions of Illinois residents in their communities. The program designates annual awards to candidates who have made an impact in categories of community service, education, the labor force, and performance or graphic arts. Stuart is encouraging residents to nominate a local senior for recognition by the Aug. 31 deadline. More information and the nomination form are available here.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the work of seniors who are making a difference in our lives,” Stuart said. “Especially as we come off a difficult few months in which personal contact was limited, nominating a senior for recognition is a meaningful way to celebrate them for their continuous support, work and commitment to our community.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter