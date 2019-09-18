Stuart, fellow legislators to collect diapers Sept. 23-29

Stuart

To increase the accessibility of diapers for Metro East families, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will be collecting diapers Sept. 23-29 to benefit WIC (Women, Infants and Children program) recipients in Madison County. Stuart is organizing the diaper collection with state legislators from the Metro East, WIC in Granite City, and Soup-and-Share in Madison to collect diapers for local women and families.

“For the past two months, I have been collecting feminine hygiene products,” Stuart said. “However, I heard that the Soup-and-Share food bank was going to start a diaper bank for families in need, so I wanted to shift the focus from menstrual products to children’s diapers. Across the United States, 1 in 3 families struggle to provide clean, dry diapers to their children. Through this drive, we will be able to give Soup-and-Share a head start for establishing their diaper bank.”

Sept. 23-29 is designated as Diaper Need Awareness week in the United States. During August and September, Stuart has been hosting a drive for women’s hygiene products, including tampons, pads, and other hygiene products. For Diaper Need Awareness week, Stuart is calling on her constituents to instead bring diapers in place of feminine hygiene products. Products can be dropped off at her district office in Collinsville at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 or at Soup-and-Share, 1634 Seventh St. in Madison.

“I encourage everyone to bring a package of diapers by my office to help launch this diaper bank to benefit communities across the Metro East,” Stuart said. “Children in our community deserve access to clean diapers, and I am thrilled to help Soup-and-Share launch their diaper bank through this diaper drive.”

For more information, contact Stuart’s office at (618) 365-6650 or email RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.