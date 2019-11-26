Stuart invites public to Holiday Open House on Dec. 12

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville)

To provide an opportunity for residents to express their concerns about state and local issues, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will be hosting her third annual Holiday Open House from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at her district office, 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16, in Collinsville.

“After the fall veto session, I want to talk to residents about any concerns that they have regarding what happened or any suggestions they might have for further changes that can be made to build a stronger Illinois,” Stuart said. “Although it’s a busy time with the holidays approaching, I encourage everyone to come by to chat and enjoy holiday treats.”

Stuart’s constituent office in Collinsville provides services to constituents such as help with firearm owner identification (FOID) card applications, connecting with state agencies, and free notary services. This winter, Stuart has also been collecting hats, gloves, and scarves to help members in the community in need through the organization Making a Difference in Collinsville. Warm clothing items are greatly appreciated and can be brought to the office if desired, but they are not required.

“The holiday season is the perfect time to give back to those in need, especially as the temperatures start to drop,” Stuart said. “Whether you want to come by to donate new or gently used items or to talk about the upcoming legislative session, I encourage everyone to come by my open house.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter