Stuart issues statement on George Floyd protests

Stuart

As nationwide protests continue over the death of George Floyd, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) issued the below statement:

“The death of George Floyd is yet another tragic example of systemic issues within our criminal justice system. As communities across the country respond with powerful calls for change, may this time be one of both reflection and action.

“In this painful time for so many, we must listen to one another, consider each other’s experiences and act from a place of understanding. I value the leadership of my colleagues in the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus on these issues, and I commit to joining them to find solutions that build stronger, fairer and safer communities for all.”

