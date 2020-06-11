Stuart leads voting access effort

Stuart

To ensure residents can safely make their voices heard this fall, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is leading an effort to expand vote-by-mail options and provide greater flexibility for polling places to offer seniors-only hours and curbside voting.

“Anticipating the possibility of another COVID-19 outbreak in the fall, we need to ensure that people are still able to safely participate in the November election,” Stuart said. “The legislation I helped develop expands voting options for seniors, people with health conditions or disabilities, college students and others who may not be able to vote in person on Election Day.”

As chair of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus elections working group, Stuart helped to craft and pass Senate Bill 1863. The measure improves access to voting in Illinois by increasing access to mail-in ballots. Additionally, it allows election authorities to extend early voting hours at polling locations, establish senior-only hours and offer curbside voting options, all in an effort to protect the health of vulnerable individuals.

“As we move forward with reopening our society, there remain a lot of unanswered questions. If concerns about long lines and crowded spaces linger into the fall, this measure allows the election to proceed safely,” Stuart said. “No one should have to choose between their health and making their voice heard.”

