Stuart meets with local pickleball club

State Rep. Katie Stuart (right) plays pickleball with members of the One More Game Pickleball Club.

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) recently visited the Plummer Park pickleball courts in Edwardsville to talk with One More Game (OMG) Pickleball Club about the club’s rapid growth and efforts to secure court lighting to extend playing time.

“Our area is fortunate to have so many opportunities for families to stay active, learn new skills and have fun outside this summer,” Stuart said. “Being able to play a couple of games with the OMG pickleball club helped me understand the growing interest in the sport and the need for investments that allow more players to participate.”

In the past couple of months, the OMG club has grown from a dozen members to more than a hundred, drawing players from as far as Columbia, Ill. Membership is open to players of all ages and abilities. To keep up with high demand for court time, the club is seeking grant funding to install lighting on the courts and allow for evening play. Stuart met with club leadership to discuss grant opportunities and play a few games with the group.

